Padres Insider Makes Surprise Prediction for Winner of Major Spring Competition
The San Diego Padres have several ongoing competitions this spring, including one for the final spot in the starting rotation. As of now, the San Diego rotation includes Dylan Cease, Michael King, Yu Darvish, and Nick Pivetta.
Manager Mike Shildt said the Padres will open the season with a five-man rotation and eight-man bullpen, an indication the team is still searching for its No. 5 starter.
“We’re not going to have too many handcuffs on starters, but early in the season we’re gonna be smart about knowing it’s a longer season,” Shildt said. “We do have every Thursday off for a significant start of the season. So that’s built-in days off that will help with that and then allows us to be able (have) an eight-man bullpen to start, most likely.”
The candidates to earn the final spot in the rotation include Kyle Hart, Stephen Kolek, Matt Waldron, and Randy Vásquez. Hart, Waldron, and Vásquez are the three favorites to be the fifth starter; however, Padres insider AJ Cassavell believes Vásquez will emerge as the winner come Opening Day.
"Pivetta’s deal gives the Padres clarity in their rotation race: It's a handful of pitchers vying for one spot at the back end -- including Vásquez, Matt Waldron, Kyle Hart and Stephen Kolek," Cassavell writes (though he had Vásquez penciled in the fifth slot).
The right-hander arrived to San Diego via the Juan Soto trade and made crucial starts throughout the 2024 season while starters Darvish and Joe Musgrove were out.
Last season, Vásquez went 4-7 and produced a 4.87 ERA with 62 strikeouts, 29 walks, and 1.51 WHIP across 98 innings. He made 20 starts for the Padres in 2024. The right-hander has shown ineffectiveness against left-handed hitters with a .961 OPS.
However, Casavell Vásquez is on the trajectory to outshine Waldron, Hart, and Kolek this spring, despite better formances from the latter two.
