Padres Insider Provides Major Update on Jarren Duran's Chances to Land in San Diego
The San Diego Padres are expected to be active at the trade deadline this summer, but where the front office will focus on remains somewhat of a mystery.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller could choose to address the starting pitching problem, with two staples of the rotation currently out with injury. Yu Darvish began the season on the injured list, and the Padres have never provided a firm date on the veteran's return.
The situation with Michael King is arguably worse as the right-hander has done nothing but play light catch since he landed on the IL in May. King unexpectedly emerged as the Padres' ace this season, but San Diego still needs Dylan Cease to step up.
Cease's latest sample of work was encouraging as he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, Preller also has his eye on a position player that would adress the glaring hole in left field. The Athletic's Dennis Lin believes the chances of Preller landing one outfielder, though, are relatively slim.
"Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, according to team and league sources, is the kind of trade target Preller fixates on," Lin writes. "There seems to be a good chance that Preller does not end up landing Duran, who has three-plus seasons of control and plays for a team in need of big-league starting pitching. But the executive has tried for more than a year. He probably will continue to try."
The Padres have multiple roster needs, but it's unclear just how much trade capital San Diego has to offer teams in return. The expectations for the 2025 season remain the same: win a World Series.
But can the Padres make a deep playoff push without swinging a blockbuster deal at the deadline?
