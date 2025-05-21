Padres Insider Provides Major Update on Yu Darvish's Unclear Return Timeline
The San Diego Padres have been patiently waiting for the leader of their pitching staff to get back on the diamond.
Established veteran Yu Darvish has been sidelined since March after dealing with dreaded elbow inflammation. The issue occurred during spring training. With San Diego confident in its ability to make the postseason, there was no need to rush Darvish back into action.
More news: Padres Insider Reveals Unfortunate Michael King, Dylan Cease Free Agency Update
With Darvish turning 39 years old in August, the Padres have to be especially careful in monitoring any physical issue, especially when it involves the arm, shoulder, or elbow in any way.
Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that San Diego's veteran leader could be back sooner than later. Darvish's return to the rotation will be a welcomed sight for the Padres as they look to overtake the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the hotly-contested NL West. Acee spoke with an unnamed source who provided a nugget of precious information.
Acee said a source called Darvish's status "literally day to day."
"The expectation now is that he will join the team in Atlanta. However, there is not an expectation he will start against the Braves," Acee wrote.
The Padres will play the Braves in a three-game series starting Friday. The 'big three' of Nick Pivetta, Michael King, and Dylan Cease are slated to be the starters in that series.
This isn't foreign territory for Darvish nor the Padres. The right-handed pitcher has been unavailable at times in the past. There's an immense amount of respect both parties have for one another. Darvish knows the Padres system extremely well, and there's a real level of comfort and trust present.
Likewise, the Padres will give Darvish the benefit of the doubt as it pertains to how his body feels. He's been an established starter in the big leagues for over a decade, and as such, San Diego is more than okay in giving him ample time to ramp up and be as good Darvish can be upon returning to the mound.
San Diego's rotation — which has been a major strength this year — will look even better with the addition of a crafty pitcher who still possesses good enough stuff to get hitters out at a high level.
More news: Padres Prospect Skyrockets Into Top 3 of MLB's Top 100
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.