Padres Insider Provides Massive Update on Michael King Trade
The San Diego Padres have pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training on Wednesday and that will include right-hander Michael King.
The update on King from muliple reports is that he is no longer on the trade block, which is good news considering the Padres need to find at least one more starter to have a decent starting rotation.
"Multiple sources have said King is essentially off the trade block," Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, "and word is (Dylan) Cease is increasingly likely to stay. But (Robert) Suarez appears to be another story."
While it wouldn’t be accurate to say the Padres are actively looking to trade their closer, a deal seems increasingly likely, according to Acee. San Diego is confident in its bullpen depth, with Jason Adam, Jeremiah Estrada, Stephen Kolek, Sean Reynolds, and left-hander Adrián Morejón providing options for late-game situations.
More news: Padres Exec Shades Dodgers While Speaking at Fan Fest
Moving Suarez could bring back a valuable return while also clearing $10 million from this year’s payroll.
As far as King is considered, he agreed to a contract on Jan. 31, avoiding arbitration with the Padres. He'll earn $4 million this season, along with a $3.75 million buyout after the year.
With that structure in place, Cease, who is set to make $13.75 million, seems like the more likely trade candidate if San Diego looks to clear payroll for other roster moves.
In a perfect words, general manager A.J. Preller would love to acquire a left-handed starter, but nothing is perfect in San Diego at the moment.
The team has not made any trades involving major league players but they did bring in some platoon outfielders in ConnorJoe and Jason Heyward to replace Jurickson Profar in left field.
Meanwhile, they have been at the center of two off-field dramas — first, losing out on Japanese star Roki Sasaki in a highly publicized pursuit, and then becoming entangled in a legal battle as the widow of their late chairman filed a lawsuit against his brothers over control of the franchise.
With the full squad set to arrive in Peoria, Ariz., just five days after the pitchers and catcher, it's safe to say that Preller isn't done adding, or subtracting, from the roster. He always seems to have one last move up his sleeve before Opening Day.