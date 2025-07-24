Padres Interested in $56 Million Cy Young Winning Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres have reportedly inquired about Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcantara, per The Athletic's Dennis Lin.
The Padres got to witness Alcantara at his best form, reminiscent of the starter who won the 2022 National League Cy Young. The right-hander has struggled for most of the season as he made his return from Tommy John surgery.
But Wednesday's start told a different tale for Alcantara, who completed seven innings for the first time this year and did not allow an earned run for the second time this season.
“More of the Cy Young Sandy,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “He was really good. … More command of the baseball. Everything was coming out a little easier for him, and it was going where he wanted. I thought he threw the ball exceptionally well.”
After Wednesday's start, Alcantara's ERA lowered to 6.66. The mark is indicative of a whirlwind season for the former Cy Young winner, but he's certainly warming up at the right time.
Alcantara's fastball averaged 97.2 mph against the Padres, a slight increase from its season average. His command was there as he generated nine groundouts and four strikeouts while not issuing a walk.
“He was nasty,” said Manny Machado. “He was back to himself. This is the first time kind of seeing him throwing some pitches. Definitely different than facing him back at home. And obviously he hasn’t really had a great first half. But yeah, he was definitely different today. Commanding all his pitches. Slider was pretty good. Kept us off balance.”
Alcantara is perhaps the best starting pitcher on the trade block this summer, but meltdown innings in several of his starts throughout 2025 have ballooned his ERA. Nevertheless, the Padres seemed to take note of Alcantara's strong performance earlier this week.
Several other teams have expressed interest in acquiring Alcantara at the deadline, but fans should fully expect president of baseball operations A.J. Preller to make a blockbuster move this summer.
