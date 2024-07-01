Padres Interested in Longtime NL West All-Star Closer: Report
The San Diego Padres could be big buyers at this month's trade deadline. After losing All-Star Closer Josh Hader this past offseason, the Padres could acquire another future Hall of Fame closer in Kenley Jansen.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Padres are one of two teams interested in acquiring Jansen in this month's trade deadline.
Kenley Jansen, Red Sox: They’re contending so a trade is no certainty now. The Dodgers and Padres like him.- Jon Heyman, New York Post
The Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres' division rivals, are also reportedly eyeing Jansen.
Jansen has had a solid season thus far, recording 16 saves and posting a 2.22 ERA, 33 strikeouts, and a 1.02 WHIP across 28.1 innings pitched. The Red Sox aren't too far from securing a playoff spot, as they sit only 1.5 games back in the Wild Card race and are five games above .500 as of Monday.
The Red Sox are in the thick of things, so it's unclear whether the team would pull the trigger on trading away their reliable closer. Jansen is one of the more accomplished players in the league, especially in his position, being named a four-time All-Star, an All-MLB Second Teamer in 2021, a two-time National League Reliever of the Year, and a two-time National League saves leader.
If Jansen were to be traded back to California with the Padres, it would be his fourth team in his career. He would also create a formidable back of the rotation alongside Robert Suarez.