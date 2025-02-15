Padres, Jackson Merrill Could Sign Massive Contract Extension, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres have something special with 21-year-old Jackson Merrill.
After coming in second in Rookie of the Year voting to Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes, Merrill provided an answer that was just as impressive as his on-field play this season.
“Hate to break it to you guys, but that wasn’t my goal,” Merrill said.“Sorry that I couldn’t pull it out for you guys, but it’s OK to me… I’d trade that out for a World Series.”
The Padres came within two runs of knocking out the eventual World Series champions in the NLDS and have so much more to prove after a 93-win season. There are not many more situations better suited for the centerfielder to make good on his championship desires.
Showing such maturity with his youth is one of the many reasons why Padres fans will want to see Merrill at Petco Park for many years to come and the Friar Faithful may get their wish according to a recent report from MLB.com's Mark Feisand.
"Merrill won’t be arbitration-eligible until the end of the 2026 season, but the Padres reportedly discussed an extension with him prior to last season, so it wouldn’t be a shock for the two sides to re-engage on the subject again," Feinsand wrote.
"San Diego has done these type of deals before, with Fernando Tatis Jr. being the obvious example. Merrill’s debut season was spectacular, and if he follows up with another strong year, his price tag will only go up. The Padres could look to buy out his arb years in addition to some free-agent years, though it’s going to cost them."
Financially, it makes sense to lock up this kind of talent as his price tag is seemingly only getting higher, but in terms of production, there are not many like Merrill.
A strong 2024 debut in the majors saw the Baltimore native slash .292/.396/.500 with an OPS of .826. His 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, and WAR of 4.4 is just the beginning of what he hopes to continue to do in San Diego.
