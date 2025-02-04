Padres' Jackson Merrill Opens Up on Losing Rookie of the Year to Paul Skenes
Jackson Merrill arrived at spring training last year hoping to make a good impression and potentially make the big league roster as a depth option.
He changed positions and became the Padres center fielder, proving himself worthy of not just a roster spot but a starting job.
Merrill received high praise throughout his rookie season and looked like a favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year until Paul Skenes arrived in Pittsburgh. No Padre has won the award since Benito Santiago in 1987.
Merrill isn't one for the individual spotlight and isn't disappointed to see Skenes win the first-year award.
“Hate to break it to you guys, but that wasn’t my goal,” Merrill said. “Sorry that I couldn’t pull it out for you guys, but it’s OK to me. … I’d trade that out for a World Series.”
Merrill finished with 104 voting points to Skenes' 136, while garnering seven of the 30 overall first-place votes.
Had Skenes not been so dominant, Merrill would have been a runaway.
Skenes had an impressive rookie campaign, deserving of recognition.
He made the most starts (23) and posted the lowest ERA (1.96) by any rookie pitcher in the Live Ball Era. His 170 strikeouts set a new franchise rookie record. Among all pitchers with at least 130 innings, he led the National League in ERA, expected ERA (2.50), strikeouts per nine innings (11.5), WHIP (0.95), and strikeout rate minus walk rate (26.8 percent).
In 156 games, Merill topped all qualified Major League rookies in fWAR (5.3), hits (162), extra-base hits (61), RBIs (90), batting average (.292), and slugging percentage (.500). He also tied with Baltimore's Colton Cowser (who finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting) for the most home runs at 24. Merrill showcased his defensive skills as well, earning 12 Outs Above Average in center field.
Merrill was one of the most clutch rookies in recent memory. He hit five game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the ninth inning or later, including against top relievers like Mason Miller, Edwin Díaz, and Blake Treinen. Merrill became the youngest player in the expansion era (since 1961) to accomplish this feat and was also the first rookie to do so.