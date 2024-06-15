Padres' Jake Cronenworth Doesn't Hold Back Following Loss to Mets on Friday
The San Diego Padres had their three-game winning streak snapped after the first of six on the road and the first of three against the New York Mets.
The Padres dropped the first of three to one of the most disappointing teams in the National League. San Diego has had an up-and-down season, and Friday was one of their downs. Padres All-Star utility man Jake Cronenworth didn't mince any words after the loss, telling Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune how he really feels.
“We just didn’t play well,” Jake Cronenworth said after the Padres saw a three-game winning streak end in the opener of their six-game road trip.
Simple and plain. the Padres' offense was nonexistent on Friday, as they only collected five hits and one run, and they only used one reliever after Matt Waldron's stellar performance. Waldron pitched seven great innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and two strikeouts in 98 pitches. The good news was his performance; the bad news was the Padres didn't provide him with any help.
Two pitchers weren't enough compared to the Mets five. Although it was a disappointing outing and not a great start to the road trip, San Diego still has a shot at winning the three-game series.
The Friars are second in the NL West, seven games behind the division leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres will look to bounce back big this weekend.