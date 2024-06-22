Padres' Jake Cronenworth Has Put Together Quite The 24 Hour Stretch
Jake Cronenworth homered, had a career-high five hits, including a go-ahead single in the seventh, and scored four runs for the San Diego Padres just one night after hitting a walk-off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Cronenworth's five hits helped the Padres beat the Brewers 9-5 on Friday and 7-6 on Thursday.
The infielder set a career-high and became the first Padres second baseman with a five-hit night since Alexi Amarista did so in 2012. He’s the first Padres second baseman ever to do so while recording a home run as one of those hits.
On Friday, he stepped up when Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jurickson Profar both exited the game early with injuries. They have been the team's top two hitters this season and rank first and second among National League outfielders in wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs.
The Padres have now won three straight which is quite the response after going on a five-game losing streak. Saturday's game marks the official halfway mark of this season and the Padres enter with a 40-40 record.
San Diego needs their best players in the lineup if they want to make a run at an NL Wild Card spot but if they are going to be without them for any amount of time, Cronenworth's bat is more than welcome to stay hot.