Padres' Jason Adam Reacts to Season-Ending Injury
San Diego Padres All-Star reliever Jason Adam was carted off the mound in the seventh inning after he hurt his leg while pitching against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.
Adam was diagnosed with a ruptured quad tendon. The San Diego Padres are awaiting MRI test results but the expected recovery time is six to nine months, leaving the Friars without one of their most reliable arms for the remainder of the season.
“Sounds like six to nine months, so season’s probably done,” Adam said after the game.
Adam had entered the game in the top of the sixth inning and recorded the final out. Then three batters into the seventh, his leg buckled and he fell to the ground.
“I felt the pop right away,” Adam said. “Felt like the quad kind of rolled up. So I kind of knew it wasn’t good.”
The Padres will have to continue the season without the 2025 National League All-Star.
San Diego acquired Adam from the Tampa Bay Rays for a package of prospects at the trade deadline in 2024. He became a reliable reliever for the Padres through their postseason run last year and was expected to be a major contributor again this season.
Although losing Adam is a blow to the Padres’ bullpen at such a critical point in the season, San Diego still has the best bullpen in baseball.
Adam said he is confident San Diego’s bullpen will survive without him, and he is excited to support them from the sidelines.
“This bullpen is so deep,” Adam said. “Of all the bullpens in the league to not need me, it’s this one. So I’m excited to cheer those guys on.”
The Padres pulled off a blockbuster trade deadline this season, where they bolstered an already dominant bullpen.
San Diego took a risk by trading their No. 1 overall prospect Leo De Vries along with a few other top prospects to land All-Star closer Mason Miller from the Athletics.
Since joining the Padres, Miller has posted a 1.64 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 11 innings. He has also logged five holds and one save in 11 appearances.
Miller will play an even larger role in the bullpen now that Adam is out for the season.
