Padres' Jeremiah Estrada Is Doing Something Few MLB Pitchers Have Ever Done
Padres relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada is on track to join a special group of pitchers in MLB history.
The right-hander leads all major league relievers in strikeouts per nine innings (15.80) and ranks second in strikeout percentage (42.1%). If he maintains this pace, Estrada stands to achieve the fifth-highest single-season strikeout percentage, and fourth-highest strikeouts per nine innings, among all MLB relief pitchers in history.
In his inaugural season with the Padres, Estrada boasts a record of 3-1 with a 3.29 ERA, striking out 48 and issuing 10 walks. In May, Estrada broke the MLB expansion-era record for consecutive strikeouts, with 13 across three games. He struck out five consecutive Reds, five Yankees, and three Marlins to achieve this feat.
Estrada has helped stabilize the Padres’ bullpen by providing them with another reliable closer, alongside Robert Suarez who is 20-21 in save situations. So far, Estrada is 1-for-2 in save situations. Following his record-breaking 13 consecutive strikeouts, Estrada earned his first career save in a 3-1 win against the Braves on May 17.
Last season, he relied heavily on his four-seam fastball, using it 84 percent of the time. But, since joining the Padres, Estrada has expanded his repertoire. He now throws the fastball 53.2 percent of the time, complementing it with his slider (21.8 percent). He has even introduced a unique pitch of his own creation, nicknamed the "chitter," which he employs 25.1 percent of the time.
From being released on outright waivers by the Chicago Cubs to achieving statistics comparable to legendary MLB pitchers, Estrada has emerged as a remarkable success story. He has already pitched more innings this season than both seasons with the Cubs combined. If Estrada keeps up this momentum, he could carve his name into MLB history.