Padres' Joe Musgrove Activation Pushed Back After Game Postponement
The San Diego Padres' pitching rotation is set to receive a significant boost with the return of veteran right-hander Joe Musgrove for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee first report the news in his latest column.
Musgrove was supposed to return on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. However, the game was postponed on Saturday due to heavy rain. It was made up on Monday morning, which forced the Padres to move their rotation around.
San Diego's other ace, Yu Darvish, got the start on Sunday instead. The Padres went with Dylan Cease in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Monday — which they won in comeback fashion — and will go with right-hander Randy Vasquez in Game 2.
Musgrove's return from elbow inflammation could lead the Padres to be more sensitive to his workload than usual in his first start back. The right-hander opted to use bullpen sessions to rehabilitate the injury, rather than a minor league rehabilitation assignment. Only the Padres have a realistic expectation of how many pitches or innings Musgrove will be capable of in his return to the majors.
The game could be a turning point. Before the IL stint, Musgrove was not performing at his best. In eight starts, he recorded a 3-3 record with a 6.37 ERA, 36 strikeouts, and a 1.51 WHIP in 41 innings. His return could be the boost the Padres need.
The 31-year-old last pitched on May 1, where he recorded a season-high nine strikeouts at home against the same Reds team he will face on Tuesday.
If some time off and a return to health is enough to help Musgrove turn his season around, it could be a missing ingredient the Padres need to climb the standings. They're 25-24, second place in the National League West, and would be the NL's third wild card team if the season ended now.