Padres' Joe Musgrove Begins to Envision Timetable For Return
San Diego Padres right-handed ace Joe Musgrove is progressing well from his elbow injury after throwing 30 pitches in a bullpen session on Saturday.
Musgrove told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune about a possible return timetable.
"It's been kind of one step at a time," Musgrove said Friday. "Until I get a couple more 'pens, I don't think they're gonna plan anything or put anything on the books. But I would assume that with the amount of days we have on the road, I could get probably three bullpens in. And that's what we initially talked about was having a handful of bullpens before we get into any kind of hitter-type situations. So I think that's possible."
The last we saw of Musgrove was on May 26 against the New York Yankees. That's when he started to deal with elbow issues, including a bone bruise.
Musgrove's latest bullpen session is his second since he went on the IL on June 1. The right-hander threw almost exclusively fastball on his first session on Wednesday and planned to intensify his throwing session in the coming days.
"Spun a couple of light ones at the end, but nothing like game-type intensity," Musgrove said. "Just kind of introduce it a little bit. Hopefully in this next one, maybe spin a couple more."
Padres manager Mike Shildt said Musgrove is "clearly getting closer" to a return, although a target date has yet to be established. The Padres have kept their head above water without the one-time All-Star, as they are two games above .500 as of Sunday.