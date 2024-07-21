Inside The Padres

Padres' Joe Musgrove Begins to Envision Timetable For Return

Ricardo Sandoval

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
San Diego Padres right-handed ace Joe Musgrove is progressing well from his elbow injury after throwing 30 pitches in a bullpen session on Saturday.

Musgrove told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune about a possible return timetable. 

"It's been kind of one step at a time," Musgrove said Friday. "Until I get a couple more 'pens, I don't think they're gonna plan anything or put anything on the books. But I would assume that with the amount of days we have on the road, I could get probably three bullpens in. And that's what we initially talked about was having a handful of bullpens before we get into any kind of hitter-type situations. So I think that's possible."

The last we saw of Musgrove was on May 26 against the New York Yankees. That's when he started to deal with elbow issues, including a bone bruise.

Musgrove's latest bullpen session is his second since he went on the IL on June 1. The right-hander threw almost exclusively fastball on his first session on Wednesday and planned to intensify his throwing session in the coming days. 

"Spun a couple of light ones at the end, but nothing like game-type intensity," Musgrove said. "Just kind of introduce it a little bit. Hopefully in this next one, maybe spin a couple more."

Padres manager Mike Shildt said Musgrove is "clearly getting closer" to a return, although a target date has yet to be established. The Padres have kept their head above water without the one-time All-Star, as they are two games above .500 as of Sunday. 

Ricardo Sandoval

