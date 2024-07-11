Padres' Joe Musgrove Provides Encouraging Injury Update
The San Diego Padres could be getting their ace back on time after he took another step forward in his rehab progression.
Joe Musgrove made 15 throws off the front slope of the mound on Wednesday and was pleased with the results. He hasn't pitched since May 26 due to elbow issues, including a bone spur causing discomfort and inflammation.
“It’s coming out great, and the movements are good,” he said.
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Musgrove is working at about “80-85 percent” intensity with eyes on an August return.
Musgrove expects to throw off the mound in the bullpen by the middle of next week. He will throw only fastballs for at least a few sessions before introducing his breaking pitches.
This current stint represents Musgrove's second trip to the IL this season. He dealt with a triceps injury earlier in the season and returned to make two starts before going on the IL again. When healthy, Musgrove was 3-4 with a 5.66 ERA.
If he returns on schedule, Musgrove would be a huge boost to a Padres starting rotation in desperate need of consistent arms. Entering the All-Star Break, they only have four regulars in the starting rotation.