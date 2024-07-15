Padres' Joe Musgrove Takes Big Steps in Throwing Program
San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove is set to take another key step in his rehabilitation from a bone spur in his pitching elbow. Musgrove is scheduled to throw his first full-intensity bullpen session on Wednesday. The Padres plan is for Musgrove to fastball-only bullpen sessions at the beginning before continuing on to spin pitches, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Musgrove previously made progress in his throwing program by making 15 throws off the mound last Wednesday.
Musgrove last pitched on May 26, when he allowed six hits and one earned run in 5.1 innings as the Padres earned a 5-2 win over the New York Yankees. He was placed on the injured list on June 1, and is now on the 60-day IL.
This is the second time Musgrove has been on the IL this season, after he previously missed time in early May while on the injured list with a triceps issue. He returned for two more starts in late May, but then landed on the IL to start June.
When healthy this season, Musgrove is 3-4 with a 5.66 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 10 games. He got off to a rough start, allowing at least four earned runs in his first two starts of the season, but showed improvement right before going on the IL. During his three starts in May, Musgrove posted a 2.51 ERA.
Musgrove was placed on the IL the same day as Padres starter Yu Darvish, leaving the Padres without the top two starters in their rotation. The Padres would love to see both Musgrove and Darvish progress, and have them both back sometimes after the All-Star break.