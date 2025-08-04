Padres' Joe Musgrove Takes Major Step, Targeting Return in Postseason
The San Diego Padres might get pitcher Joe Musgrove back in time for the playoffs after he pitched for the first time in months.
Musgrove underwent Tommy John surgery last October and through this season, he has nursed the injury and slowly started throwing the ball.
On Saturday, the righty threw a bullpen session totaling 20 pitches, according to Jeff Saunders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
All of the pitches were fastballs. He is expected to keep throwing these sessions every Tuesday and Saturday, throwing five more pitches each outing.
Eventually, he will face hitters if the outings go well. The goal is for him to get back to pitching in a live situation, either in Triple-A or the instructional league if needed.
“I want one inning,” Musgrove told Saunders after the throwing session.
“I don’t care if it’s one hitter. I just want to be able to say I contributed in some aspect on the field. But it’s not about me.
"It’s if I feel good and everything looks good, it’s up to them if they want to put me out there for a playoff-type game for my first one back, so I need a lot to go my way. But I feel great right now.”
Musgrove would give San Diego notable depth in their rotation and options to mix and match the order for the postseason.
Yu Darvish came back from injury, but he hasn't looked sharp, and Nestor Cortes just arrived off the injured list. Additionally, starting pitcher Michael King's status is not clear for the foreseeable future.
Getting Musgrove back as an option gives the team safety amid the uncertainty regarding the pitching staff.
Also, since San Diego has a reliable bullpen, there will be less pressure on him to make extended outings.
The road to recovery is still long, but Musgrove's return just took a massive step in the right direction.
