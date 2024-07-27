Padres' Joe Musgrove Throws Bullpen, Has Specific Return in Mind
Joe Musgrove threw more than 40 pitches at full intensity for a bullpen session on Wednesday at Nationals Park before the San Diego Padres beat the Washington Nationals 12-3.
The excitement was felt throughout the clubhouse and discussions began on whether he would begin facing hitters at Petco Park early in the week or move on to pitching an inning in a minor-league rehab start.
Musgrove prefers the latter.
“I prefer the game for a lot of reasons,” Musgrove said.
Musgrove isn't expected to return to the Padres until the second half of August and the Padres are anxiously awaiting his return. The right-hander was arguably the team's best pitcher over the past three seasons. He hasn't pitched since May 26 due to a recurrence of elbow discomfort caused by bone spurs and a bone bruise.
While the recent developments are promising, they don't necessarily need to change their plan for Tuesday's trade deadline.
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, "sources have maintained the Padres should not be ruled out from competing for the top starting pitchers available in the trade market, they are generally said by those familiar with their discussions to be serious players for a middle- to back of the rotation starter who can give them innings."
The Padres should make a move or two in the coming days. Fans should be on the lookout for a high-leverage reliever to happen first followed by a back-end starter.