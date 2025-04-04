Padres’ Joe Musgrove To Take Massive Step Toward Return From Tommy John Surgery
Joe Musgrove is expected to be out of the San Diego Padres’ starting rotation for the entire 2025 season.
Musgrove tore his UCL while pitching in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. In that outing, Musgrove allowed one run with four strikeouts across 3.2 innings.
The Padres survived the Wild Card Series to advance to the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But instead of competing with his team, Musgrove underwent Tommy John surgery in October.
Although the operation typically leaves pitchers on the sidelines for at least a year, Musgrove is aiming to return for the postseason — and the 2017 World Series champion is taking a major step toward doing just that.
Musgrove will reportedly play catch for the first time since his surgery sometime in the next week. He is also planning to throw from 60 feet, which is 15 feet more than what is typically suggested for someone recovering from Tommy John surgery.
“The intensity is more important than anything,” Musgrove said to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I’m going to try to keep it as casual a game of catch as possible.”
Some may view Musgrove’s eagerness to return and decision to throw from farther than prescribed as risky. But Musgrove insists that he is being cautious throughout the recovery process.
Musgrove has dealt with several injuries in the four seasons he has played with San Diego. The Padres placed the right-hander on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation from May to August 2024.
The season prior, Musgrove spent three months on the IL with right shoulder capsule inflammation after opening the 2023 season on the IL with a left big toe fracture.
Due to his consistent battle with injuries, Musgrove has not made more than 20 starts since 2022.
When he was healthy during his first two season with the Padres, Musgrove was successful. He won the first All-Star selection of his career in 2022 after winning the Padres' Pitcher of the Year Award in 2021.
An early return from Tommy John surgery may not be realistic. But regardless of when Musgrove returns, his past performances suggest he will make a major impact on the Padres' rotation.
