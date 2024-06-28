Padres' Jurickson Profar Leads Three Teammates Into Phase 2 of All-Star Voting
Jurickson Profar is trying to make San Diego Padres history. He's well on his way with the results from Phase 1 of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game voting in the books.
Profar led three of his Padres teammates into the next round with 2,559,897 votes. He is trying for his first career All-Star selection in 11 seasons, and also to become the first Padres outfielder to win a fan election since Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn in 1999.
The San Diego outfielder leads all National League outfielders, including teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. — a fan-selected starter at shortstop in 2021. This would be Tatis' second fan-selection and similar to Profar, he is also trying to become the first fan-selected starter since Gwynn.
If both are elected by the fans, they could become the first Padres teammates to earn outfield starts, and the first teammates to accomplish the feat in the NL since Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker for Cincinnati in 2021.
Manny Machado and Luis Arraez also advanced to Phase 2.
Arraez was a starter last year with Miami and would become the first Padres second baseman ever to win a fan election. Meanwhile, Machado is searching for his seventh career All-Star selection and second straight starting assignment. If elected by the fans, Machado will become the first San Diego third baseman to win multiple fan-elected starts.