Padres Key Free Agent Drawing Interest From AL Contender
The Detroit Tigers have expressed interest in former San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim, as mentioned by the Detroit Free Press’ Evan Petzold during a recent episode of the Days of Roar podcast.
Kim is recovering from surgery to repair a labrum tear in his right shoulder, which could keep him out into the 2025 season. The recovery is expected to keep him sidelined until late April or early May.
However, as a 29-year-old shortstop with a solid bat and elite defense, he could secure a multiyear deal on the free-agent market.
A healthy Kim would be a great addition for the Tigers in a lot of ways. As Petzold points out, Kim’s speed and high-contact approach, which keeps his strikeouts low, would help a Tigers team that struggled with OBP and stolen bases.
Plus, his right-handed bat would add some balance to Detroit's lefty-heavy lineup. Kim’s solid defense at multiple infield spots would also address their needs at third base or shortstop.
"I'm told the Tigers have interest in Ha-Seong Kim," Petzold said on the podcast episode. "He was an everyday shortstop for the 93-win San Diego Padres and he's an elite defender at [second base, third base, and shortstop]... His approach is incredible, he's the definition of everything the Tigers want their hitters to do.... he walks, he limits strikeouts, he makes contact, and he makes incredible swing decisions and he plays elite defense and he steals bases."
Kim, who earned a Gold Glove and received five down-ballot MVP votes in 2023, posted 11 home runs, 47 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and a .700 OPS in 121 games in 2024. His season was cut short in mid-August due to a labrum tear in his right shoulder, leading to surgery in early October.
Since signing with the Padres on a four-year deal in Dec. 2020, Kim has batted .242 while racking up a total of 418 hits, 229 runs, 47 home runs, 78 stolen bases, and 200 RBIs.
Kim might decide to take a one-year deal this offseason, aiming to reset his market and re-enter free agency at 30. Over the last three seasons with the Padres, he’s hit .250 with a .336 OBP, an 11 percent walk rate, and a 17.9 percent strikeout rate.