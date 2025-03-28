Padres Lineup Gets Major Praise From Opposing Cy Young Pitcher: 'They're Relentless'
The San Diego Padres enter the 2025 season looking for some redemption following a tough ending to their 2024 season. San Diego felt as if they were the better team in their postseason series with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, but they just couldn't get over the hump.
However, the team is using that as fuel for the year and believes they could find a ton of success once again. Part of this is due to their excellent lineup that tends to put fear into the hearts of opposing pitchers.
The Padres won their opening game of the new season over the Atlanta Braves, but it took a comeback to happen. Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale praised the San Diego lineup for their desire to never give up, showing a relentless attitude.
“Just a grind, really from the first batter," Sale said. "They’re relentless. That’s a good team. Heck of a lineup.”
After going down to the Braves, San Diego didn't quit. They battled back and earned a massive victory to open their new season.
If anything, this may set the tone for how the season could go for the Padres. San Diego wants to be known as a tough-minded squad, and they will stop at nothing to find success.
Manager Mike Shildt spoke about the identity of the Padres this year and how they have gone about creating the image.
“We create an identity of how we want to play and compete,” Shildt said. “… It was on display today. A lot of the good factors that make up a really special group. And that is resiliency, competition, but also the fact that we are ready for any and every situation to go compete and put our best foot forward over nine innings.”
The Padres will likely have a say in how the National League shakes out this season, and no team will want to face them in the playoffs. But establishing a rhythm and consistency will be crucial for the Padres to reach their ultimate goal of winning the World Series.
