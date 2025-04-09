Padres Lineup vs Athletics: Fernando Tatis, Jake Cronenworth Injury Status Revealed
The San Diego Padres are looking to win the series over the Athletics in Sacramento on Wednesday. They'll be doing it without three key players, though.
Outfielders Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jake Cronenworth are all out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale.
Merrill was placed on the injured list on Tuesday, meaning he'll miss the next week-plus of action. Tatis and Cronenworth both left Tuesday's game early with injuries. Neither are expected to go on the IL, but it remains to be seen when they get back into game action.
Here's the full Padres lineup against right-handed pitcher Osvaldo Bido of the Athletics:
1. Luis Arraez 1B
2. Xander Bogaerts SS
3. Manny Machado 3B
4. Gavin Sheets DH
5. Oscar Gonzalez RF
6. Jose Iglesias 2B
7. Jason Heyward LF
8. Brandon Lockridge CF
9. Martin Maldonado C
Right-handed pitcher Randy Vasquez is taking the mound for the Padres. Here's the lineup he'll be facing for the Athletics:
First pitch for Wednesday's rubber match is 12:35 p.m. PT.