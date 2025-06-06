Padres Lineup vs Brewers: Xander Bogaerts And Luis Arraez Status Revealed
The San Diego Padres will have two stars returning to their lineup for their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday.
Xander Bogaerts and Luis Arraez were both dealing with injuries, but will return to the lineup this weekend.
Bogaerts did not play Thursday as he exited Wednesday's game with with a sore left shoulder.
Meanwhile, Arraez exited Thursday's 3-2 loss in the sixth inning because of discomfort in the back of his knee. The first baseman/designated hitter is considered day-to-day, but managed to make his way back into the lineup for Friday's game.
The Friars are two games behind National League rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the injuries have certainly taken a toll, the Padres have continued to show their resilience.
A win over the Brewers in Friday's series opener could help cut the Dodgers' lead in the NL West.
Padres Starting Lineup
- Fernando Tatis Jr., RF
- Luis Arraez, DH
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Jackson Merrill, CF
- Gavin Sheets, 1B
- Xander Bogaerts, SS
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B
- Tyler Wade, LF
- Martin Maldonado, C
How To Watch Padres vs Brewers on Friday
First pitch for Padres vs. Brewers on Friday, June 6 is 5:10 p.m. PT. The game will be available to stream on Fubo and MLB.TV.
