Padres Lineup vs Diamondbacks: Jackson Merrill Out With Injury After Exiting Saturday's Game
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill is not in Sunday's lineup after leaving Saturday's loss in the seventh inning with an injury.
More news: Dodgers Pitcher Calls Padres' Manny Machado 'One of the Best Players' in MLB
Merrill sustained the injury during a stolen base attempt, and was hit in the head by Ketel Marte's glove during a hard tag at second. Manager Mike Shildt revealed the 22-year-old was feeling "woozy" following the 8-7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
He is still being evaluated on whether concussion protocol is necessary.
“That’s not something I’m gonna share with you right now, not something that we’ve made a decision on," Shildt said Saturday night.
Brandon Lockridge is starting at center field Sunday for the Padres.
Padres Starting Lineup
How to Watch Padres vs Diamondbacks Sunday
First pitch for Padres vs. Diamondbacks on Sunday, June 15 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on MLB Extra Innings and can be streamed on Fubo and Sling TV.
More news: Padres' Mike Shildt Provides Another Concerning Update on Michael King
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.