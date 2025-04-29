Padres Lineup vs Giants: Luis Arraez, Jason Heyward Return as San Diego Gets Major Reinforcements
The San Diego Padres are getting major reinforcements for Tuesday's series opener against the first place San Francisco Giants in a National League West showdown.
Both Luis Arraez and Jason Heyward are being activated off the injured list and are in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game.
Here's the full Padres lineup:
1. Fernando Tatis Jr., RF
2. Luis Arraez, 1B
3. Manny Machado, 3B
4. Gavin Sheets, DH
5. Xander Bogaerts, SS
6. Jose Iglesias, 2B
7. Tyler Wade, CF
8. Jason Heyward, LF
9. Elias Diaz, C
Arraez has been out since last Sunday after being involved in a scary collision at first base. He was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list, but is back and in the two-hole on Tuesday night.
As for Heyward, he was placed on the 10-day injured list last Saturday, retroactive to April 17 due to left knee inflammation. He's now back in the lineup for the series opener against the Giants.
The Padres have right-handed Nick Pivetta on the mound. He's off to a dominant start this season, going 4-1 with a 1.20 ERA and 30 strikeouts to just seven walks. He's facing off against right-hander Logan Webb, who's 3-1 with a 1.98 ERA and 44 strikeouts to 10 walks.
First pitch for Tuesday night's series opener is 6:40 p.m. PT.
