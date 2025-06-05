Padres Lineup vs Giants: Xander Bogaerts Out Due to Injury
The San Diego Padres will be without starting shortstop Xander Bogaerts for the series finale against the San Francisco Giants Thursday.
Bogaerts left Wednesday's 6-5 loss in the sixth inning because of a sore shoulder. The All-Star revealed he had been experiencing soreness a few days prior as well.
“I’ve been having it a couple days now,” Bogaerts said to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
Bogaerts added that he experienced discomfort when swinging a bat. The infielder missed almost two months last season with a fractured left shoulder.
Bogaerts is hitting .238 with three home runs, 21 runs batted in, and an OPS of .651 this season.
Jose Iglesias entered Wednesday's game to replace Bogaerts, and the Padres have penciled in Iglesias as the starting shortstop for Thursday's contest.
As for the recovery timeline, Bogaerts seemed hopeful he would only be sidelined for a few days.
“We’ll see how it goes,” he said. “I normally heal quick. Hopefully, a couple days or so.”
Padres Starting Lineup
- Fernando Tatis Jr., RF
- Luis Arraez, DH
- Manny Machado, 3B
- Jackson Merrill, CF
- Gavin Sheets, 1B
- Jose Iglesias, SS
- Jake Cronenworth, 2B
- Brandon Lockridge, LF
- Martin Maldonado, C
How To Watch Padres vs Giants on Thursday
First pitch for Padres vs. Giants on Tuesday, June 5 is 12:45 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area and MLB Extra Innings.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.