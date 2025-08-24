Padres Linked to $116.5 Million All-Star in Trade With NL West Rival
Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the San Diego Padres as a potential landing spot for Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte.
Marte wasn't one of many Diamondbacks All-Stars to leave the team at the trade deadline this season, however reports have come out that the organization is unhappy with his attitude.
"While the Diamondbacks plan to listen to trade offers for Marte this winter, they privately believe it’s unlikely any team would offer a fair package in return for a three-time All-Star who’s under contract for six more years for $92.5 million after this season," wrote USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
While the Padres' farm system is all but empty following a busy trade deadline, general manager A.J. Preller has proven time and time again he is willing to make a deal work if it benefits the Padres.
The Padres' current everyday option at second base in Jake Cronenworth, who is signed through 2030 on an $80 million deal. Cronenworth has played all around the infield, however, so slotting him in at first base or shortstop wouldn't be an issue for the Padres if they did choose to bring in Marte.
Cronenworth is having a solid season at the plate, posting an above league average bat and his highest OPS mark since 2021, however Marte's bat is easily the best in the game at his position.
Marte is the best offensive second baseman in MLB by a wide margin, posting a wRC+ of 156 in 2025 while the next closest — New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm — sits at a mark of 123.
The three-time All-Star is batting just shy of .300 in 2025, and has an OPS of .934, leading all qualified D-backs this season. Marte is also under contract through the 2030s, having a player option for the 2031 season, so the Padres will have a long-term option in Marte if he remains as solid as he has been throughout his career in his 30s.
The deal, while unlikely due to the Padres' crowded payroll and limited trading chips, is definitely one to consider, as the addition of a Silver Slugger and the best player at a position could transform San Diego into a dynasty.
