Padres Linked to $13.5 Million All-Star From NL West Rival Likely to Be Traded at Deadline

Nelson Espinal

Jul 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch against thePittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jul 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) delivers a pitch against thePittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are in the market for starting pitching amid a raft of injuries, and Arizona Diamondbacks arm Zac Gallen could support the team's makeshift rotation.

Overall, the Padres' pitching staff is performing well, though most of the success is attributed to the bullpen. The starters have been inconsistent, injured, or struggled for most of the season.

Yu Darvish missed a good portion of the season, and since he came back, the former ace hasn't looked the same.

Michael King remains out with a mysterious shoulder injury, while Dylan Cease has been up and down all season long.

Joe Musgrove is missing the rest of the season, ruling out another potential solution.

With no promising pitching prospects, the Padres will need to get a pitcher via the trade market, and Gallen should be available at a lower cost.

He is on an expiring contract and has struggled this season, although a change of scenery could alter his fortunes.

In an article previewing the trade deadline by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan, Gallen is listed as the 15th-best player who should be available.

They place the chances of him getting dealt at 70 percent, with the Padres listed as a potential fit.

"Gallen was excellent for the last three seasons but now, in a contract year, is posting career-worst numbers in almost every category," McDaniel and Passan wrote.

"His stuff looks pretty similar, but he's allowing much more damage when hitters make contact.

"That said, his strikeout-to-walk ratio is back to normal in his last six starts, at 35-to-6, despite a 6.55 ERA in that span."

The Padres have a limited pool of assets available for trade, but Gallen's low value could present an opportunity to secure a deal.

