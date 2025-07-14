Padres Linked to $13 Million Pitcher on Struggling AL Team in Trade
The San Diego Padres are linked with a struggling Baltimore Orioles pitcher who could give the team some innings to help the depleted rotation.
The Padres are missing starting pitcher Michael King with a shoulder issue, and Dylan Cease is struggling to deliver ace-level production, leaving the rotation with mainly Nick Pivetta and a recently returning Yu Darvish.
Due to the diminished status of the rotation, the Padres can use additional arms that can go deep into games.
Enter Toyuki Sugano. The Baltimore Orioles right-handed pitcher can get outs at a high rate despite lacking impressive stuff, making him a cost option for San Diego to trade for.
In a story listing potential trade targets around the league, R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports listed Sugano as a player who could head to the Padres.
"Sugano isn’t for everyone. As of this writing, he has more starts with two or fewer strikeouts than starts with five-plus punchouts," Anderson wrote.
"He’s also 35 and an impending free agent, limiting his long-term value. Nonetheless, Sugano has excelled at managing contact behind his pinpoint command over a broad arsenal.
"If the Orioles sell, he should find a home near the back of someone’s rotation."
Through 99.1 innings, the Japanese pitcher has an ERA of 4.44 in 18 starts.
His strikeout rate per nine innings is a dismal 5.35, highlighting his inability to generate swings and misses; however, his starts tend to last, on average, more than five innings, proving his value as an innings-eater.
Sugano's advanced metrics paint an ugly picture — he ranks 4th percentile in expected ERA, 2nd percentile in expected batting average, 6th in whiff percentage, and 3rd in strikeout rate, according to Baseball Savant.
His walk percentage is elite, sitting in the 91st percentile.
Sugano isn't a long-term solution for the Padres, but for a team needing an experienced arm, he provides some value at a low cost.
The Orioles likely won't demand a high asking price for the righty, and with a limited pool of prospects, the Padres can afford his services.
For more Padres news, head over toPadres on SI.