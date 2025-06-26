Padres Linked to $14 Million All-Star, Gold Glove Outfielder in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres have been linked to Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García as a potential trade target ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
ESPN analysts Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel have placed it at an 80% chance that García will be traded this season, with the Padres listed among the top five potential landing spots alongside the Phillies, Mariners, Guardians, and Giants.
García is under a two-year, $14 million contract with the Rangers, covering the 2024 and 2025 seasons. This team-friendly deal enhances his trade value.
Given the Rangers' underperformance this season, they may be looking to shed salary and acquire prospects, making a trade more feasible.
The Padres have faced ongoing challenges in maintaining stability in left field this season, especially with starter Jason Heyward spending time on the injured list and failing to return to form thus being released. As a result, the team currently ranks 25th in the league in wRC+ from the left field spot, highlighting a critical area of concern they must address ahead of the playoff push.
Despite his struggles the last few seasons, Garcia seems to be making an upward trend slashing .230/.279/.393 which still exceeds the current Padres left fielders.
Over the last 20 games, he's slashed .288/.341/.452 with an OPS of .794.
More news: Padres Veteran to Retire After 2025 Season
As for the other potential contenders for Garcia, the Phillies are among MLB's best teams, but their outfield depth has been inconsistent, particularly in right field where offensive production has dipped. García’s power and ability to drive in runs would slot well into the middle of the Phillies’ lineup.
Seattle has struggled with offensive production throughout the lineup, particularly from their corner outfielders. García’s right-handed power could be a game-changer in the middle of their batting order, helping to balance a lineup that skews left-handed.
More news: Could Struggling Texas Rangers Slugger Adolis Garcia Be Traded at Deadline?
For the Giants, Garcia would offer stability at the left field position for a team that has struggled to find a solidified player. His power behind the plate also adds to his attractiveness for the Giants who have struggled to produce home runs this season.
With multiple playoff teams in need of a boost in their outfield, Garcia stands out as an appealing player for those looking for a veteran outfielder on an affordable contract. He also has playoff experience, winning the ALCS MVP award in 2023 during the Rangers' march to the World Series. He had eight home runs, 22 RBIs and an OPS of 1.108 across 15 postseason games.
For more Padres news, head to Padres on SI