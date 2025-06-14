Padres Linked to $14 Million All-Star Slugger as Trade Deadline Looms
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia is the newest of a long list of outfielders linked to the San Diego Padres, who desperately need to patch a hole in left field.
The Padres have been trying to fix their issues in left field since the departure of Jurickson Profar in the offseason, an issue which became even more evident after the Padres traded Connor Joe to the Cincinatti Reds and saw Jason Heyward head to the injured list for the second time in a young season.
Designated hitter Gavin Sheets is currently filling the hole, but the Padres will likely shop around for a more permanent solution before the deadline. This season, Padres left fielders have the lowest on-base percentage in MLB, while also holding the third-lowest batting average and slugging percentage.
While Garcia is having a down year and hitting below league average, all three of his averages exceed those of the Padres in left field during 2025, as he is slashing .218/.264/.380.
The 2023 ALCS MVP and World Series winner is struggling to find the power which has become expected from him, as he has just eight home runs through 65 games this season.
While his numbers are down, Garcia still has the pop which took the 2023 postseason by storm. His average exit velocity of 93.1 miles per hour this season is higher than the one in his All-Star campaign, where he averaged 92.1 miles per hour.
Additionally, Garcia has a .242 expected batting average this season, meaning he's batting .025 below what he is expected to based on the balls he's put in play. If Garcia can continue to make the same contact he has all season, he will eventually produce results.
Whether or not Garcia is the man for the job in San Diego is unclear, but the Padres will need to figure out their left field situation before the trade deadline if they want to remain competitive in the National League West.
The Padres currently sit in third place, two games behind the division leading Giants and Dodgers, the latter of which they will face in a four-game series after a weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
