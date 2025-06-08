Padres Linked to $42 Million All-Star Outfielder From NL West Rival in Trade Idea
Yahoo Sports' Jake Mintz linked the San Diego Padres to Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
The Padres are in the market for a left fielder, as starter Jason Heyward is currently serving his second trip on the injured list this season, so the Padres have been forced to stick designated hitter Gavin Sheets in the role. Even when Heyward is healthy, though, Padres left fielders have not performed. The Padres have the third lowest wRC+ and the lowest on base percentage
among left fielders in MLB this season.
"The San Diego stars-and-scrubs fantasy team rolls on," wrote Mintz. "Padres outfielders have a combined .536 OPS, the second-lowest mark in baseball. An upgrade there feels necessary. … How general manager AJ Preller goes about improving his roster despite a farm system that’s been left relatively barren by years of win-now moves will be fascinating. San Diego’s top two prospects, catcher Ethan Salas and shortstop Leodalis De Vries, are legit, but it’s very light behind that duo."
Four of the Padres' top five prospects are teenagers, the exception being left handed Kash Mayfield, who is 20. The Padres, if they want to make a move for someone as high profile as Gurriel, may need to part with more than they'd like.
Gurriel is in his third season with the Diamondbacks, and is on pace to have another above average season. The left fielder has nine home runs and 35 runs batted in through 57 games while posting an OPS of .744. Gurriel made his first All-Star game in 2023, when he set a new career high in home runs with 24. Throughout his eight year career, he has never finished a season with an OPS+ below 100.
After this season, Gurriel has a player option and a club option the season after, so if the Padres pull the trigger on the 31-year-old, they would be able to keep him for up to two extra years, keeping themselves stable in left field.
