Padres Linked to $50 Million All-Star, Gold Glove Outfielder in Blockbuster Trade
ESPN MLB writer Bradford Doolittle linked Chicago White Sox All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the San Diego Padres as a possible solution to their left field woes.
Robert, an All-Star in 2023, has floated around the rumor mill for the last couple of seasons, largely in part to the White Sox's poor performances since the beginning of last season. The South Siders unloaded last deadline, but kept their key players in Robert and pitcher Garrett Crochet, though they traded the latter to the Boston Red Sox in the offseason.
“It is a difficult thing, especially when you have been with an organization throughout your whole career, and knowing there might come an end to that," Robert said about the trade rumors before the 2025 season. "At the same time, you have to understand it’s a business.”
The Padres are in need of a left fielder, and while Robert plays center, the Padres may be inclined to take a shot on the former Silver Slugger. Padres left fielders this season have the third worst batting average and slugging percentage in MLB this year, as well as the worst on-base percentage across MLB.
Gavin Sheets and occasionally Tyler Wade have stood in for the injured Jason Heyward in left for the Friars, but they are not considered the permanent solutions.
Robert is having the least productive season of his career in 2025, batting below the Mendoza line for the first time ever and carrying a .572 OPS. While his numbers are far below league average and about on par with left field performances for the Padres so far, his proven upside and explosive power make him a player that teams will look at before the deadline.
Whether or not it's Robert or not, the Padres can't ignore the clear hole in their lineup. They have begun to slip down the NL West, now sitting two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and a game behind the San Francisco Giants. If they are able to fill the hole they have in left, they can make a push for first in the West to return to the postseason for the second year running.
