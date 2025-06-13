Padres Linked to $7.8 Million Outfielder as 'Realistic' Trade Deadline Target
The Athletic's Jim Bowden listed the Los Angeles Angels' left fielder Taylor Ward as a realistic trade target for the San Diego Padres this season.
The Padres have had problems in left field all year offensively, and have been sniffing around for a bat to round out their lineup. They have the third lowest batting average and lowest on-base percentage among left fielders in MLB this season.
Gavin Sheets has moved from designated hitter to left field in Jason Heyward's injury related absence, but he isn't a permanent solution, nor was Heyward. Ward, who's two years off of free agency eligibility, would also probably not be a permanent solution for the Friars, but would bring a better bat than Heyward and could bring a spark to the bottom of the Padres' lineup.
The 31-year-old is hitting .204 this season, but has 18 home runs and 46 runs batted in. He had a monstrous May, where he batted .255 and hit 10 home runs, driving home 28 runs in the process.
He broke the Angels' franchise record for most consecutive games with an extra-base hit with a 10-game streak in the middle of May. He has the most home runs among MLB left fielders this season.
While not as flashy of an option as players rumored to be on the Padres' wish list like All-Star Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox, Ward presents himself as a league-average hitter and an affordable option to the Padres. Ward has an OPS+ of 100 or higher every season since 2021.
If the Angels decide to sell — which they very well could, as they're eight games below .500 against teams not named the Athletics — then the Padres could jump on the opportunity to strengthen their lineup.
Whether or not the Padres pull the trigger on Ward, they'll need to find a solution to their hole in left field if they want to remain in serious contention in their division. They slipped to third place during their series against the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers, and now sit two games back of the 2024 World Series Champions.
