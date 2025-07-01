Padres Linked to $8 Million All-Star Ace in Potential Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres are threatening to make a slew of moves ahead of the impending trade deadline at the end of the month, but the Friars have recently been linked to an All-Star ace that would put an already impressive rotation over the top.
Milwaukee Brewers starter Freddy Peralta currently has his lowest ERA since the 2021 season, posting a 2.90 mark across 93 innings of work.
More news: Padres Manager Reveals Why Xander Bogaerts Exited Sunday's Loss Early
CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson linked Peralta to the Padres as a possible trade option, along with the New York Mets and Yankees.
The 29-year-old right-hander is in the 96th percentile regarding offspeed run value per Baseball Savant. Much of this can be credited to Peralta's 58.2 percent usage of his four-seam fastball, constantly leaving batters guessing when he throws a changeup or slider.
Peralta's slider, used just 8.2 percent of the time, generates a .200 batting average against opposing hitters. His changeup, used 19.9 percent of the time, has only a .188 batting average against it.
Both offerings have a 22.2 Put Away percentage, but his elite slider has a swing-and-miss frequency of 61.1 percent of the time. His pitch mix and execution are main reasons why his ERA+ is 138 this season, almost 40 percent higher than the qualified starter.
More news: Padres Surprisingly DFA 2.57-ERA Reliever
The Friars are in a similar position to the Milwaukee Brewers as they are both contenders in second place in their respective divisions. Milwaukee is currently in a National League Wild Card spot while the Padres are one game out at this point of the year.
The Brewers aren't the typical team to be plotting trade deadline moves, but after their willingness to part ways with Corbin Burnes before the start of the 2024 campaign, there is no telling what Milwaukee will do with the right deal in sight.
Speaking of the right deal, the Padres will have to ensure that they aren't giving up too much for one year of guaranteed team control over Peralta.
Regardless, the kind of talent that Peralta can bring to the rotation come October is undeniable, but A.J. Preller will assess all options before parting ways with a weighty haul.
More news: Padres Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Monday’s Game vs Phillies
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.