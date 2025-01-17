Padres Losing Roki Sasaki to Dodgers is Massive Failure for Organization
The San Diego Padres have endured several losses in the span of a few short months. Losing out on Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki is just the latest failure for the organization.
Read more: Padres Lose Roki Sasaki to Dodgers in Devastating Loss for San Diego
In October, the Padres entered the postseason as arguably the best team in baseball. From the dynamic lineup to dangerous bullpen, the Padres had it all — or so it seemed. San Diego faced an injury-ridden Los Angeles Dodgers team that had a reputation for failure in October.
Nevertheless, the Padres went scoreless in the final 24 innings of the National League Division Series, cutting their season short. The 2024 roster was poised for a World Series run, but instead was handed a first-round exit by none other than their NL West rivals. It was devastating.
But the Padres quickly pivoted and looked to the future. Manager Mike Shildt was optimistic the organization would build on their success from the 2024 season.
“We have a great nucleus of guys that are under contract that are coming back, that are having good, productive offseasons, that are excited about the opportunity for 2025,” Shildt said at last month’s Winter Meetings. “That's really exciting for us. Now it's up to [general manager A.J. Preller] and beyond to figure out what the other pieces look like.
“We know virtually no club is going to be able to run it back. I think that's normal with expectations relative to the industry. But … our core is intact. Excited to have a good offseason.”
Lo and behold, it has been anything but a good offseason. The Padres have made no major league signings with less than a month until spring training. Part of the reason for their silence is because the team was waiting for Sasaki to sign.
The Padres were reportedly under the impression the organization had a good chance to land the 23-year-old pitcher. While the Padres, along with the Toronto Blue Jays and Dodgers, were finalists for Sasaki, the organization didn't succeed when it mattered most.
Sasaki chose to go to Los Angeles, another gut-wrenching loss for the Padres. The arrival of Sasaki in San Diego would've been a bright light amidst an ownership feud and financial dilemma.
But instead, there have only been dark clouds in San Diego this winter.
Now, the Padres need to cut payroll while simulataneously adding another pitcher, another outfielder, and another bullpen arm to replace Tanner Scott, who's likely to leave in free agency.
Oh, and they also have to face Sasaki in the NL West for the foreseeable future.
When it rains it pours — and right now, it is a torrential downpour in San Diego.