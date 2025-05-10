Padres' Luis Arraez Could Land $100 Million Contract This Offseason, Says Insider
MLB insider Jeff Passan listed San Diego Padres utility player Luis Arraez as a contender to receive a $100 million contract following the expiration of his deal at the end of the 2025 season.
The three-time batting champion signed a $14 million deal with the Padres in the offseason, and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Spotrac currently places Arraez's market value at a nine-year $154 million contract. Passan also named Padres pitchers Michael King and Dylan Cease as potential recipients of $100 million contracts.
Arraez, who has played games at both first and second base for the Padres, would be the fourth highest-paid first baseman and second highest-paid second baseman in MLB if he received this contract.
The Padres received Arraez from the Marlins last May in a trade where he was the main piece. The three-time All-Star hit the ground running in San Diego, recording 159 hits in 117 games to secure his third batting title, each with a different team. He has also recieved Silver Slugger honors twice, on the Minnesota Twins in 2022 and the Miami Marlins the year after.
Arraez has continued to show his elite discipline at the plate this season, containing the lowest whiff and strikeout percentage in the league at 4.3 percent and 2.3 percent respectively. He also leads the league in squared-up percentage at 43.1 percent.
The Venezuelan's batting average has dipped below what is expected from him this season, sitting at .280 compared to his career average of .321. The lowest batting average he has had to end a season was .294 in 2021. His three home runs this season are just one shy of his tally last year.
