Padres' Luis Arraez Exits Thursday's Game vs Giants With Injury
San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez exited Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants after injuring himself running to first base in the top of the sixth inning. It appears he may have tweaked something, according to Padres insider AJ Cassavell.
Tyler Wade replaced Arraez in the lineup, while Jake Cronenworth moved to first from second.
Before his exit, Arraez was 1-for-3 with a run in the contest. Arraez came from the Miami Marlins early in the 2024 season and made an instant impact for the Friars, getting 159 hits in 117 games while batting .318. He hit all four of his home runs last season with the Padres, and struck out less than 30 times all season.
He has been just as impressive during 2025, holding the third highest batting average on the team behind Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill and leading the league in strikeout percentage with a career-high mark of 2.1 percent.
Arraez has already missed time for the Friars this season after a collision at first base landed him on the seven-day concussion injured list. Without the reigning batting champion in the lineup, the Padres are 1-5 this season, so they hope his injury proves not to be serious.
