Padres' Luis Arraez Gets Honest About Being Benched, Fan Criticism
Wednesday in San Diego, the Padres had the misfortune of facing a tough left-handed pitcher, Andrew Abbott of the Cincinnati Reds. The 26-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.79 in his 26th start of the season by limiting the Padres to one run over eight innings. Abbott's heroics were the difference in a 2-1 loss.
The Padres' number-2 hitter was Luis Arraez, the place in the batting order he has occupied in 120 of his 137 starts this year. Arraez, a left-handed hitter, simply doesn't hit left-handed pitching well.
Through Thursday, Arraez has a .250/.276/.326 slash line against southpaws in 2025. His 113 tOPS+ against righties means, in essence, that Arraez is 13 percent more productive than average when a right-hander is on the mound; his 71 tOPS+ against lefties means he's 29 percent less productive against lefties.
The difference in Arraez's performance when a lefty toes the rubber doesn't require fancy stats. Fans watching at home can see it from their couch.
Thursday, the veteran infielder told The Sporting Tribune that he's aware of the online criticism being directed his way by fans.
"A lot of them are not happy with me but I'm human," Arraez told Marty Caswell. "They've got to understand I'm a human. I go there, I work hard every day and try to do my job. I know the fans, I know the fans. It's not my first year in the big league but I know a lot of fans are frustrated and they try to text us a lot of bad things, but it's OK. I'll take it, I'll take it.
"It's a lot of gasoline for me."
Players will take motivation from anywhere, but such "fuel" has its limits. Arraez certainly isn't the only MLB hitter who struggles more against same-handed pitching; practically all of them do.
Arraez is one of the few who continues to occupy a prime place in a major league lineup against lefties — for a contending team, no less — with such poor numbers against them.
Arraez actually managed to record an infield single against Abbott in his first at-bat Wednesday, before striking out, grounding out, and flying out in his next three at-bats.
The strikeout was only Arraez's 10th of the season in 191 plate appearances against lefties. He's struck out an almost-impossible nine times in 427 plate appearances against righties this season.
Certainly manager Mike Shildt has his reasons for sticking with Arraez as his number-2 hitter against lefties. Arraez told Caswell he'll understands if those reasons no longer hold weight.
"I understand, I understand," Arraez said. "If he (Shildt) benches me or gives me a day off, I take it. He's the manager, I'm here to support the team, to win games."
