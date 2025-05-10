Padres' Luis Arraez Predicted to Have Insane Stat Line in 2025
MLB.com's David Adler made a bold prediction for San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez, predicting the three-time batting champion would strike out less than 20 times all season.
Arraez has led the league in strikeout percentage every season since 2022, boasting marks less than 10% in each season. He currently leads the league again with an impressive 2.3%, as well as a whiff rate of 4.3%, which also leads MLB. The contact hitter has never struck out more than 50 times in a season.
More news: Padres Star Predicted to Land $100 Million Contract This Offseason
The three-time All-Star's three strikeouts this season are the fewest across the league, only rivaled by the Athletics' Jacob Wilson, who has seven. Arraez's first strikeout came against the Athletics in their 12th game of the season April 9. Additionally, Arraez has three home runs this year, which is just one short of his total for the entirety of last season.
"Remember, Arraez went on a crazy 141-plate appearance strikeout-less streak just last year," said Adler. "He hasn't struck out more than three times in a month since last June. And he's [Tony] Gwynn's spiritual successor in San Diego -- the lone player in today's game who could approach the Hall of Famer in the skill of making contact."
Gwynn, who played for the Padres for his whole career from 1982-01, is the last player to accomplish winning the batting title while striking out less than 20 times, as well as the only player to do so in the last 30 years. He struck out less than 20 times in five separate seasons.
More news: Padres' Yu Darvish to Take 'Substantial Step' in Return to Mound
Adler added Arraez is on pace to meet his prediction, making 590 plate appearances and striking out only 14 times.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.