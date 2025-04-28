Padres' Luis Arraez Provides Massive Injury Update, Reveals He's Dealing With Headaches
After missing more than a week, San Diego Padres first baseman took some ground balls on Saturday before the team played the Tampa Bay Rays.
It was a positive sign for the player who was rocked with a concussion last weekend after running out a ground ball and colliding with an Astros player.
Arraez took a shoulder to the head while running at full speed, which left the player down and not moving for a good while, until he was eventually stretched out by medical personnel.
In his recovery, Arraez also did some hitting in the batting cage and did some running, all indicators he could be cleared on Tuesday.
Originally, he suffered major symptoms of a concussion, getting headaches and struggling to sleep — but the effects have seemingly subsided.
“A lot of headaches, a lot of headaches,” Arraez said, according to Padres insider Jeff Saunders of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“I just want to sleep. I don’t want to see people around me, but the doctor says its normal. Now I feel good. I’m excited to be here. I can’t wait to get back.”
Arraez will need to be cleared by MLB medical personnel before being fully cleared to join the team and be activated. However, if he is progressing this well, he should be back on the field in no time.
The team absolutely needs him back as soon as possible, as the offense has stalled in his absence, and he is a great contact hitter who can add a lively bat back into the lineup.
Before his injury, Arraez was slashing .287/.330/.425 with three home runs and seven RBIs.
