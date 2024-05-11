Padres' Luis Arraez Speaks On First Home Game At Petco Park
There is no better to introduce oneself to a new home crowd than to drive in the game-winning run and walk off the biggest division foe. That is exactly what happened for the San Diego Padres and their newest acquisition, Luis Arraez, on Friday night in a 2-1 10-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“It’s amazing,” Arraez told reporters including A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com. “It’s a different energy, and when I’ve got energy, I’ll do something good.”
Arraez was acquired in a trade from the Miami Marlins on May 4 but hadn’t played at Petco Park until Friday night. He received a standing ovation when introduced and an even larger one when he ended the game with a single to center field.
“I don’t try to do too much,” Arraez said. “I just be me there. When I see the hole through the middle, I just said, ‘OK, if he throws me that pitch, middle-middle, I just want to hit it through the middle.’”
Arraez has been busy since arriving in his new hometown spending Thursday’s off day sorting out his housing situation and picking up his family at the airport. In his first week with his new club, he batted .375, highlighting it with his biggest hit yet.
“The guy’s just a special talent,” said Padres manager Mike Shildt. “What a welcome to Petco Park.”
