Padres' Luis Campusano Heading to IL Due To Thumb Soreness
The San Diego Padres placed catcher Luis Campusano on the 10-day injured list Saturday with left thumb soreness. The good news is that the team doesn't expect him to need all 10 days.
“The good news is we do not think it’s going to be anything that’s going to linger past 10 days,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said of Campusano before Saturday’s 4:15 p.m. first pitch. “We were in that, ‘could go tomorrow, unsure what it would look like, not sure how you recover.’ As we all know in this game, you can play with a regular being down a couple days, but it’s hard not to have a backup catcher.
“Also, we feel like if he had to (play), he could, but it would maybe have some regression.”
Campusano sustained the bruised thumb when he caught a pitch from reliever Yuki Matsui on Thursday. He wasn't comfortable swinging a bat on Friday and was scratched from the starting lineup moments before the first pitch.
In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled Brett Sullivan from Triple-A El Paso. He will likely start Sunday afternoon's game.
Sullivan leads the Chihuahuas with 11 home runs and is batting .282/.353/.546 in 54 games in the Pacific Coast League. However, he was 0-for-2 in the three big league games he has appeared in.