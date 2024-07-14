Padres Made Failed Attempt To Land Top Pitcher On Trade Block: Report
As the trade deadline quickly approaches, we are likely to see multiple teams being very active. Now more than ever, teams believe that if they can just make the postseason, anything can happen.
We may see more buyers than sellers once again this year which normally drives the market up. There are only so many premium players available for trade so teams have to get clever to get deals done.
For the San Diego Padres, it seems that they have already attempted to land one of the main players expected to be dealt at the deadline. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Padres attempted to land pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox but were unsuccessful in the recent attempt.
"The San Diego Padres recently made an offer for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, but it was quickly dismissed. While rival GMs are uncertain now whether Crochet will be dealt, the White Sox still fully intend to move him."
Crochet has been a highly wanted name around baseball and for good reason. He has posted an ERA of 3.02 over 107.1 innings of work while striking out 150 batters.
The left-hander is highly-sought around the league so Chicago may elect to hold onto him until they get a deal that blows them away. Padres general manager A.J. Preller is a clever front office staffer so he will likely try again to land Crochet.
Landing Crochet could be the difference for this Padres team as they could use more pitching help. It will be a battle to land the lefty but the Padres have never been shy to go for the home run swing.