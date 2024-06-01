Padres Make Big Roster Moves Ahead of Game Against Royals, Place Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove On IL
The San Diego Padres announced that their right-handed starting pitches, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove, will be placed on the 15-day injured list.
The official San Diego Padres' Twitter/X account and Kevin Acee from the San Diego Union-Tribune were the first to break the news on Saturday morning.
According to Acee, Musgrove's and Darvish's injuries, while not season-ending, are significant. Musgrove is still grappling with right elbow inflammation, and his placement date is retroactive to May 29. This is a recurrence of the triceps tendinitis that had already sent him to the injured list at the beginning of May, affecting the one-time All-Star's performance.
The Padres recalled right-handed pitcher Randy Vásquez to replace Musgrove. Vásquez will start in Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals. The 25-year-old will get another shot in the big leagues after posting a 5.82 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 21.2 innings and five starts.
Darvish is on the IL after leaving Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins due to a left groin strain. His IL stint is retroactive to May 30. Darvish will be eligible to return on June 14. Taking Darvish's place in the rotation will be right-handed pitcher Logan Gillaspie. Gillaspie holds a 0.00 ERA in two appearances with four strikeouts.