Padres Make Franchise History in Wild Comeback Win Over Royals

The San Diego Padres had an eighth inning for the record books on Friday in Kansas City against the Royals. They recorded a franchise-record 11 hits en route to nine runs and erupted for an 11-8 victory.

Hitting is contagious and Padres manager Mike Shildt saw the perfect display of passing the bat to keep the rally going.

“That was pretty special," Shildt said. “Just professional at-bats throughout. Just a bunch of guys staying through their swing and having the approach to match it.”

The enormous outburst wasn't too surprising. San Diego entered the game with a Major League-best .288 batting average on the road.

Once Jake Cronenworth gave the Padres a 4-3 lead, it was as if the offense couldn't be stopped. Luis Arraez had his fourth four-hit game going 4-for-5 becoming the first player with at least four games with four-plus hits in his first 24 games with a franchise since 1900.

Cronenworth drove in three runs and joined Arraez, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar, Manny Machado, Donovan Solano, and Jackson Merrill with multi-hit games.

“It seems like each guy was just feeding off the last guy,” Cronenworth said. “We’ve had some explosive games like that, though not that many hits in a row. This team is certainly capable of stringing big innings together.”

