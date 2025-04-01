Padres Make Incredible Franchise History as Dominant Start to 2025 Continues
The San Diego Padres are off to not just an electric start in 2025, but a historic one for this organization.
A 7-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians Monday night propelled the Friars to the first 5-0 start in franchise history. Superstar Manny Machado spoke on what it meant to have this kind of beginning to the new year.
“Being part of history is pretty cool,” Machado said. “First time in history to do that. It’s a good way to start off the season — start off hot and start off on the right path and continue to grow. Job isn’t done. There’s a lot of obstacles we’re still gonna have to overcome. But it’s definitely a good start, for sure.”
The job is far from over as there are still six more months of an MLB-level grind to get to where this team aspires to be, but at least for games played in the month of March, the Padres are perfect.
Monday's win also marked another milestone for a newly-acquired starting pitcher in southpaw Kyle Hart.
Hart is coming off a Cy-Young-equivalent season in the Korean Baseball Organization last year, but was still working to earn a spot in the rotation this spring.
At 32 years old, he has been around the game for a little while, both in a brief 2020 stint with the Boston Red Sox and in Korea — but after five innings, four strikeouts, and two hits, Hart earned his first career win on the MLB mound.
The two hits were both solo home runs, but an offensive outpour of four runs in the second inning and three runs in the fifth by the Friars secured the historic victory.
San Diego will look to continue their early season dominance in the second game of their series against the Guardians on Tuesday night with right-hander Michael King on the mound.
