Padres Make Major Announcement for 2025 Season
The San Diego Padres had every piece required to play into the final days of October. From the players to the coaching staff, there was no denying the Padres were the most dangerous team in baseball.
To be a dominant team like the Padres were in 2024, there has to be a sense of togetherness. There was no lack of cohesion as every member of the San Diego clubhouse was selfless and shared a common goal.
The Padres hope to carry the camaraderie into next season with the latest announcement. The organization revealed the coaching staff for the 2025 campaign on Friday, and it's essentially the same group as last season.
After the Padres lost in the National League Division Series, general manager A.J. Preller's first order of business was working out a contract extension for manager Mike Shildt. Preller and Shildt hoped to keep a majority of their staff from 2024.
"I'm looking forward to the staff staying together, being together, growing together, taking the next steps," Shildt said. "That continuity between the staff and the players on the field, we've established a good, good base."
Once Shildt's contract was extended, the Padres then announced Ruben Niebla would return as San Diego's pitching coach. Niebla will begin his fourth season in charge of Padres pitcher. In his first three seasons in San Diego, the Padres reached the playoffs twice and posted the lowest rotation ERA in the majors the season they didn't play October baseball.
"We’re going to reward the people that perform," Preller said in early November. "Ruben’s been a big performer. Looking forward to him being a big part of the Padres organization for a long time.”
The Padres also retained Victor Rodriguez as the team's hitting coach. Rodriguez was a huge factor in the Padres' dynamic lineup and best offense in franchise history.
Brian Esposito will also remain in San Diego, just in a new role. Esposito spent the 2024 campaign as the Padres' game strategy assistant, but has now been promoted to bench coach.
"The things that our [coaching] staff brought to the table … it was pretty easy to be on the same page in terms of bringing this group back," Preller said last month.
The biggest difference in the 2025 coaching staff is Ryan Barba is no longer on the Major League staff. Barba previously served as the Major League field coordinator.
However, it's expected that Barba will remain with the Padres in a role in the player development department.