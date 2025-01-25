Padres Make Major Announcement Regarding Polarizing Uniforms
The San Diego Padres will retire their current City Connect uniforms after this season, the team revealed when announcing their promotional schedule Friday. The mint and pink threads were adored by some fans, but didn't suit others.
The Padres debuted their City Connect uniforms in 2022, which have been worn for every Friday home game since. The coming change is typical as it part of the normal cycle for the Nike-produced uniforms.
The Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, and Boston Red Sox are the teams which are set to unveil their second round of City Connect uniforms during the 2025 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers debuted a second City Connect design last season.
Regardless of the opinions on the Padres' City Connect threads, the Padres have more daunting dilemmas to resolve.
The Padres have now lost out on signing Roki Sasaki and retaining both Tanner Scott and Jurickson Profar. While Scott and Profar played pivotal roles for San Diego, Sasaki's impact for the Padres will never be known.
Regardless, the offseason has been somewhat of a nightmare for a team that pushed the Dodgers to the brink of elimination just three months ago.
How can the Padres gain more talent, but also spend less? The financial situation in San Diego is quite a conundrum, which is evident by the lack of activity for the Padres, a team that won 93 games in 2024.
Earlier this offseason, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said the organization could be making moves later in the winter.
“We’ve seen offseasons where we’ve been really aggressive and been able to line up on moves early in the offseason and other years, like last year, where it was later in the process,” Preller said. “… We’ve got a really good core and good foundation we like a lot, and we’ve got some needs as well.”
The Padres have several needs to address before the season begins, and the City Connect uniforms are the least of their worries.
